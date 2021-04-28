ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said that thanks to new Virginia legislation regarding marijuana use, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office had to locate a new home for Xeno.
K-9s trained to sniff out marijuana cannot unlearn the skill.
Because the smell of marijuana is no longer probable cause to search in Virginia, many police dogs get to retire early. Xeno, however, was donated to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are proud to announce that Xeno will now be a member of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office,” Lawson said.