A woman carries her pet cat as evacuees cross a destroyed bridge while fleeing the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Ukraine. Ukraine dismissed Moscow's offer to set up humanitarian corridors from several bombarded cities on Monday after it emerged some routes would lead refugees into Russia or Belarus. The Russian proposal of safe passage from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy had come after terrified Ukrainian civilians came under fire in previous ceasefire attempts. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)