Ah, the marvelous world of cat ownership! A place where fur flies, where the rules of gravity bend to accommodate flying toy mice, and where the term “purr-fect” takes on a whole new meaning. But beneath that fluffy facade, cats can be mysterious beings, capable of hiding their maladies with the expertise of a veteran magician.

Fear not, my fellow feline enthusiasts, for I bring you a guide to ensure you never miss the signs of disease or other maladies in your delightful whiskered companions.

LATEST VIDEOS

Dr. Jessica Sims is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine and owner of Oakwell Animal Hospital in Johnson City. She loves being able to make a difference in her patients’ and clients’ lives. Helping others through volunteer work has always been one of her greatest passions with projects including six years at the Knoxville Zoo and spay/neuter work in the Yucatan. At home, her two spoiled boxers, Titan and Vaughn, occupy much of her time along with her husband, Aaron, and young son, Wyatt — both of whom may also be spoiled.

Recommended for you