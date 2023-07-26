N2309P30007C

Double-coated dogs have their own natural cooling system. The undercoat acts as insulation, keeping the dog warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The outer layer allows for cool air to circulate close to the dog’s skin after they shed their undercoat.

For many people a summer haircut is the way to go to stay cool during the summer months, so why wouldn’t it work the same way for dogs?

While single-coated breeds such as poodles, Kerry blue terriers, Portuguese water dogs, and bichon frises can have their coat repeatedly clipped short because the shaving process does not change the texture of their hair, it is not the same for double-coated breeds.

