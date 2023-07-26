Double-coated dogs have their own natural cooling system. The undercoat acts as insulation, keeping the dog warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The outer layer allows for cool air to circulate close to the dog’s skin after they shed their undercoat.
For many people a summer haircut is the way to go to stay cool during the summer months, so why wouldn’t it work the same way for dogs?
While single-coated breeds such as poodles, Kerry blue terriers, Portuguese water dogs, and bichon frises can have their coat repeatedly clipped short because the shaving process does not change the texture of their hair, it is not the same for double-coated breeds.
These breeds include retrievers, Siberian huskies, Samoyed and Pomeranians. Shaving these breeds’ coats can do more harm than good.
The American Kennel Club advises dog owners to think twice before taking out the clippers this summer and shares some tips to help keep your dog cool and comfortable.
— Temperature regulation: Double-coated dogs have their own natural cooling system. A double coat is made up of two layers: a soft undercoat and an outer layer. The undercoat acts as insulation, keeping the dog warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The outer layer allows for cool air to circulate close to the dog’s skin after they shed their undercoat.
— Sun protection: Many double-coated dogs have pale pink skin underneath and therefore are more susceptible to sunburn. The outer layer in a double coat reflects the sun’s rays and protects the skin against the sun. Overexposure to the sun can expose your dog to greater risks such as overheating, sunburn and possibly even skin cancer.
— Matted coats: Be mindful of your grooming habits for your dog. Keeping your dog free of large mats is the best way to manage your dog’s coat, especially in the summer months. Do not use scissors to cut out a mat, as you may cause an unintentional gash on their skin.
Break the mat down with your fingers or a special tool and run through with a wide-tooth comb, followed by a fine-tooth comb. When you can easily run a fine-tooth comb throughout, you have cleared the mat.
— Trimming paw pads: Dogs sweat primarily from the bottom of their paws. Keeping the hair trimmed in between the pads will be more effective in keeping your dog cool than shaving their coats.
— Color and texture changes: Shaving a double-coated breed has visual effects on your dog as well. It will change the texture and color of your dog’s coat over time.
— Keeping your dog safe in the heat: Always keep in mind sun protection when you are in the heat with your dog. Be mindful of keeping your dog out of the sun during excessive heat. Never leave your dog unattended in a closed area, specifically vehicles, in heat over 60 degrees.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit www.akc.org.