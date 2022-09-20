Sullivan County Courthouse
J.H. OSBORNE

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable of Kingsport will remain as chairman of the 24-member County Commission and Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport as the chairman pro tempore.

That means Gardner takes over as chairman at meetings when Venable is not available.

