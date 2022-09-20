BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable of Kingsport will remain as chairman of the 24-member County Commission and Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport as the chairman pro tempore.
That means Gardner takes over as chairman at meetings when Venable is not available.
In addition, Kingsport’s animal shelter operation will be getting county funding, although less than half the proposed amount.
The 24-member commission, which has 10 new members chosen in the August general election, approved re-electing both unanimously at the Thursday, Sept. 15, meeting. At the same meeting, Commissioner Dwight King of Piney Flats withdrew his resolution seeking $150,000 in retroactive funding for a Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department substation built about three decades years ago.
The resolution, co-sponsored by King and fellow eastern Sullivan County Commissioner Herschel Glover, sought retroactive funding for the Piney Flats substation to match that given to the Indian Springs substation of the Blountville VFD near West Ridge High School.
King had said the proposal was equitable since the Indian Springs facility would become the second volunteer fire station next to Piney Flats. However, city commissioners pointed out Kingsport had built multiple fire stations in various locations since the early 1990s.
In other action, a resolution to help fund Kingsport’s Petworks animal shelter was amended from $160,000 down to $75,000 and then approved. The resolution was sponsored by Gary Stidham.
Gardner, one of the co-sponsors, said the amount will help with operations of the shelter but would not be enough to fund an animal control officer, as the original $160,000 would have done.
Among the 10 new commissioners is Sullivan County Board of Education member Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights. For the next two years, he will be allowed by law to serve out the rest of his four-year term as a school board member and as a commissioner but will not be allowed to seek re-election to the school board while a commissioner. His commission term runs four years.
Aside from Ireson, the other nine new commissioners are Joe McMurray, Joe Carr, Travis Ward, Zane Vanover, Jessisca Crowder Means, Daniel Horne, Matt Slagle, Cheryl Harvey, once a Kingsport school board member when she lived there, and David Hayes.