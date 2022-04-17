Meet Agatha!
Agatha is an 8-month- old, female, tabby mix. Agatha came in as a stray and has a black and white coat. Agatha lives in our cat colony and is eagerly awaiting her new home. She is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.