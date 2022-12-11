Khan is a 2-year-old, male, bully mix. Khan has a black and white coat, with a white snout, paws and belly. He came in as a stray and is one of the many bully mixes we have available for adoption. Khan presently lives in our dog kennel and is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Look at this cute face. Little Love is 4 years old and super sweet, always meowing for attention. Little Love loves chasing tiny toy mice and small balls. She really enjoys being petted and is an expert in making biscuits. Little Love is FIV positive, which means she will need a bit of control as far as her health, and if she is around other cats, her family will have to make sure the cats don’t fight (the only way of transmitting FIV would be blood to blood). Little Love’s immune system is compromised, and the rescue is not a good environment for her. She really needs to be in a home environment. Little Love has been spayed, microchipped, is current on vaccinations and has been tested (FeLV negative, FIV positive). The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment.
Meet Little Love!
