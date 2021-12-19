Meet Selena!
If you’re looking for a friend for your cat rather than a cat for yourself, Selena is your girl. She is playful with other cats but understands perfectly when they don’t feel like playing anymore. She can be protective of other cats as well. With people she is very shy. She doesn’t get aggressive, but rather runs away when you try to pet her. We believe that after some time with her forever family, she will warm up a bit. Selena is one and a half years old. She has been spayed and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment.