Meet Pippin!
Pippin’s owners moved away and left him behind with no water or food. He was skin and bones when the shelter took possession of him. A volunteer took him home and safely brought him back to a healthy weight. Pippin is estimated to be around 2 to 3 years old. He is a boxer/bloodhound mix. Pippin is very friendly and plays well with female dogs. He is up to date on shots and has been neutered. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.