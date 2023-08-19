This beautiful kitten is searching for her forever home. She is 11 weeks old and loves to play. The shelter has so many kittens needing a home. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
This beautiful kitten is searching for her forever home. She is 11 weeks old and loves to play. The shelter has so many kittens needing a home. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Petunia!
This girl is super sweet! She is a cuddle bug with a perfect personality. Very gentle girl — dog and kid friendly. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Bruno Fernandas!
Bruno is a 1-year-old, energetic Jack Russell terrier with the cutest underbite! He is good with cats and kids, selective with other dogs, house trained, needs some leash training, neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped. Call the Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Meet Pixie Stix!
Pixie Stix is a purrfectly young-at-heart lady cat, even though she is 11 years old. She is super friendly with humans and loves giving head bumps and cozy cuddles. Pixie Stix has been spayed, is negative for FIV/FeLV, is updated on all shots and microchipped. Call the Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.