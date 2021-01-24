Meet Roxy!
Roxy is a beauty with a shiny black coat of hair. She is 1 1/2 years old. Roxy is playful, friendly and well-behaved. She has been an outdoor dog, but at the same time she won’t mess in her kennel. She would love to have a new home for the new year. She is up to date on shots and has been spayed. Come by and play with her. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.