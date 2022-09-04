Hector is a 6-year-old male hound mix. Hector is already housebroken and is cat friendly. Hector came in as a stray and is one of the many dogs in our dog kennel. He is ready for a new home and available now for adoption. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Tabitha!
Tabitha is a beautiful 1-year-old old Tabby. She’s a very patient girl when it’s feeding time, a cuddler, plays well with others, and is motherly to the younger cats. Tabitha has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is microchipped. She is patiently waiting for her forever home. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.