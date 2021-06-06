Meet Tank!
Tank is a 3-year-old full-blooded German shepherd. Tank enjoys riding in the car, loves to play in the water, is housebroken and loves to run, so he will need a fenced-in yard. He knows basic commands and will give a paw! Tank loves people, some female dogs, and because of his size, he would do better with older children. Tank will need an experienced breed adopter. He does not like cats, chickens or any other farm livestock. Tank has been neutered and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Hwy. 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.