Meet Hela!
Hela is a 1-year-old, female, orange tabby cat. She has beautiful dark eyes, slight ear tufts, and medium to long hair. She lives in our Cat Colony. Hela is very affectionate, loves head scratches, and is available now. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting her today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.