Petey is a 1-year-old, male, bully mix. Petey has a black and white coat, with white paws and a white belly. He is house trained and is one of the many bully mixes we have available for adoption. Petey lives in our dog kennel and is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Lady is the sweetest thing! She is a domestic long-haired beauty that loves sitting on your lap, loves being brushed, is very easy to handle, and calm natured. And look at those whiskers! Lady is black and gray in color and pretty healthy for an FIV+ cat. She gets stressed around other cats, although maybe with just one, in a calm environment, she might do just fine. Lady would be a great couch buddy for these cold days. She has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment.
Meet Lady!
