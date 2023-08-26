Joey was adopted last year then brought back because his human’s situation changed. It was not anything Joey did, and he doesn’t understand why he’s back at the shelter. Joey is playful and sweet. He likes other dogs, kids and toys. Call Petworks at 423-247-1671.
Joey was adopted last year then brought back because his human’s situation changed. It was not anything Joey did, and he doesn’t understand why he’s back at the shelter. Joey is playful and sweet. He likes other dogs, kids and toys. Call Petworks at 423-247-1671.
Meet Aspen!
Aspen came into the shelter as a stray with her four siblings, and she’s the only one who hasn’t been adopted yet. She is a total love and gives sweet kisses. Aspen is about 5 months old. Call Petworks Animal Services at 423-247-1671.
Meet Pressley!
Pressley is super affectionate! He loves to be petted and would make a great lap cat. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Blaze!
This handsome boy is approximately 2 years old. Blaze loves to play and needs an active family. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Kiki!
Kiki came in with her little babies, and they have all been adopted. Now Kiki needs a home. She is 1 year old and loves to be petted. She is good with kids and other cats. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Meet Guber!
He is a 1-year-old, energetic French bulldog mix. Guber is a shy boy until he warms up to you. Guber’s owners were in their 80s, and he was too much for them. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.