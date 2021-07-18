Meet Bleu!
Bleu is a very handsome, sweet, friendly and playful pit mix. He is energetic and loves to play with toys. Bleu would love to be an only dog and does not like cats. He loves to go on walks. Due to his strength, he would probably not be good around young children. Fenced-in yard is required. Bleu is up to date on shots and has been neutered. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.