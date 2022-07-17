Dobbie is a 1-year-old, male, domestic short hair mix. Dobbie is a cute little guy who loves attention. Dobbie came in as a stray, has been neutered, and currently lives in our cat colony. He is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Lexi is a large, 4-year-old, Jack Russell terrier mix with gorgeous eyes. She has a moderate energy level and is leash and potty trained. She is fine with kids 7 and up. She does not tolerate cats or other small animals. She is best with big dogs or no dogs. She is a real love bug to her people. Lexi has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Meet Lexi!
