Meet Marley!
This beautiful girl is Marley. She is a 1-year-old, medium-sized, rat terrier/pit mix that is very friendly. She was left on the side of the road with her five puppies, which have since all been adopted. Now it’s mama’s turn to find a good home. Marley loves to play with a ball and is very energetic. She does not like cats. She is good with children 5 and up, has been spayed and is current on her vaccinations. Marley is not housetrained. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.