Meet Reva!
This beautiful girl is a full-blooded husky and estimated to be 2 to 3 years old. Reva is good with people. Due to her high energy, she would probably be better with children ages 10 and up. She will need a fenced-in yard because she was found as a stray and dragging a chain. Reva is up to date on shots and has been spayed. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.