Meet Griffith!
Griffith loves attention, being pampered and held, and some toy mouse hunting every now and then. The family where he used to live had a human baby, and it was too much stress for him. Griffith is fine now, with new people and the cats around at the rescue, but he would love someone who could give him more attention and love. Will you take him home with you? He has been neutered and is up to date on vaccinations. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.