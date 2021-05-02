Meet Otis!
Otis is a handsome 8-year-old medium-sized beagle mix. Otis is one of our special-needs dogs. He is fearful of new people. An adopter would need to visit him several times in order for him to build up his trust. Once he does, he’s a good dog. Otis likes to run and explore, so he would need a fenced-in yard. He is good on a leash and loves to go on walks. Otis is dog selective and prefers females. He is up to date on shots and has been neutered. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.