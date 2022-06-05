Meet Haley!
Haley is a 1-year-old, quiet and sweet girl who loves attention. She likes to talk and hang around her cat and people friends. As you can see, she also likes to hang out in a cubby hole (It’s a cat thing!) Haley has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or on Facebook.