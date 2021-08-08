Meet Myles!
We have a Garfield impersonator here at the shelter! His name is Myles, and he absolutely loves people! He enjoys attention and being held. Myles plays well with other cats. He will be happy to meet you. Myles has been neutered and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.