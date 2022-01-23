Meet Tucker!
This handsome young man is Tucker. He is a sweet boxer/pit mix that loves to play ball. Tucker is leash and potty trained, good with cats, kids, and is female dog selective. He has been neutered and is up to date on vaccinations. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.