Meet Maggie!
This beautiful lady is Maggie. She is an Anatolian Shepherd/Lab mix and is so well- mannered, a cuddler, great on a leash, house trained, likes cats and kids, but is dog selective. Maggie came in with food aggression due to previously having to share food and water with other dogs. She has been spayed and is current on her vaccinations. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.