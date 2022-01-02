Meet Cheetah!
Cheetah is a handsome male cat that is one and a half years old. If you come to see him, he will climb on you, hug you, give you a million kisses and won’t stop purring. Cheetah is FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) positive, but as long as he doesn’t fight with other cats and has a person to give him healthy food and keep him updated with vet checks, he should be fine. Cheetah has been neutered and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.