Meet Ryder!
This nice-looking young boy is named Ryder. He’s a Lab mix that loves to go on walks. Ryder is dog selective and prefers females. He would probably be better with older children. Ryder is ready to meet his new family! He has been neutered and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Hwy. 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.