Meet Snickers!
Snickers says he is ready for a new home! He’s a handsome 6-year-old, solid white, short-haired domestic cat that is friendly and plays well with others. Snickers prefers women to men, but warms up after he gets to know them. Then he will greet you with a meow and will talk to you about his day. Snickers loves to be petted and will follow you around with his tail high in the air as in this picture. He just wants to be loved. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.