Lita is a beautiful, 5-year-old, black-and-white, bobtail kitty with beautiful green eyes with black eyeliner around them. Who doesn’t love a cat with a stubby tail? Lita loves attention and loves to be petted. She does have a flea allergy, so she needs to be kept up to date on flea medicine. Lita has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. Come visit Lita at The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue and consider opening your heart to her. Photo by With Love by Donna. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment.
Pepper is a 4-year-old, female, bully mix. Pepper is brown and white with a brown spot around her right eye. She came in as a stray and is one of the many dogs we have available for adoption. Pepper lives in our dog kennel and is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Lita is a beautiful, 5-year-old, black-and-white, bobtail kitty with beautiful green eyes with black eyeliner around them. Who doesn’t love a cat with a stubby tail? Lita loves attention and loves to be petted. She does have a flea allergy, so she needs to be kept up to date on flea medicine. Lita has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. Come visit Lita at The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue and consider opening your heart to her. Photo by With Love by Donna. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment.
Meet Pepper!
Pepper is a 4-year-old, female, bully mix. Pepper is brown and white with a brown spot around her right eye. She came in as a stray and is one of the many dogs we have available for adoption. Pepper lives in our dog kennel and is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.