Meet Sunny Boy!
Sunny Boy is a purebred AKC registered Labrador retriever. He is 8 years old. Sunny Boy is a large dog, weighing over 100 pounds. Sunny Boy is all about love, loyalty and playing ball. He loves the water and would love for a new family to bring him home. Sunny Boy is very sweet and playful. Because of his size, he might be better with kids ages 10 and up. He does not seem to care too much for other dogs, but Sunny Boy has so much love to give to humans. Come by and see him. He has been neutered and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237.