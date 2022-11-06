Moe is a 2-month-old, male, domestic short-haired feline. Moe has all-black fur and came to us as a stray. Moe is still a cute little kitten and currently lives in our cat colony. He is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https:// petworkstn.com.
Miss Molly has a beautiful smile! She loves to play and always has a toy in her mouth. Her tug-of-war rope is her favorite. Miss Molly will sit for treats and enjoys playing in the pool during the summer months. Inside her kennel, she loves belly rubs. She has been at the rescue for a while now and we would love to find her a forever home. Miss Molly would prefer to be an only animal. She is house trained, has been spayed, is microchipped and is current on her vaccinations. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com.
Moe is a 2-month-old, male, domestic short-haired feline. Moe has all-black fur and came to us as a stray. Moe is still a cute little kitten and currently lives in our cat colony. He is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https:// petworkstn.com.
Meet Miss Molly!
Miss Molly has a beautiful smile! She loves to play and always has a toy in her mouth. Her tug-of-war rope is her favorite. Miss Molly will sit for treats and enjoys playing in the pool during the summer months. Inside her kennel, she loves belly rubs. She has been at the rescue for a while now and we would love to find her a forever home. Miss Molly would prefer to be an only animal. She is house trained, has been spayed, is microchipped and is current on her vaccinations. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com.