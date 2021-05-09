Meet Sophie!
Sophie is a 4-year-old long-haired beauty with gorgeous green eyes. Awhile back, she escaped the cat room and took up hanging out with staff in the office. Sophie likes attention, but on her terms. She prefers to be an only animal and would not be good around young children due to the fact she can nip. She has been spayed and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.