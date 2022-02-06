Meet Miss Molly!
Look at her beautiful smile. Miss Molly loves to run and always has a toy in her mouth. Her tug-of-war rope is her favorite. Miss Molly will sit for treats and enjoys playing in the pool during the summer months. Inside her kennel, she loves belly rubs. She has been at the rescue for a while now and would love to have her forever home. Miss Molly would prefer to be an only animal. She has been spayed, microchipped and is current on her vaccinations. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com.