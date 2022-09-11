This beautiful senior lady is Angell. She is a 9-year-old shepherd mix that is a cuddle bug, likes cats, kids, but not dogs. Angell likes to be brushed, is housebroken, has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Loki is a 3-month-old, male, domestic short-haired feline. Loki is a sweet little guy and a very active kitten. Loki came in as a stray and is one of the many available kittens in our cat colony. He is ready for a new home and available now for adoption. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
This beautiful senior lady is Angell. She is a 9-year-old shepherd mix that is a cuddle bug, likes cats, kids, but not dogs. Angell likes to be brushed, is housebroken, has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Meet Loki!
Loki is a 3-month-old, male, domestic short-haired feline. Loki is a sweet little guy and a very active kitten. Loki came in as a stray and is one of the many available kittens in our cat colony. He is ready for a new home and available now for adoption. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.