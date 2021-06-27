Meet Katie Finn!
This beautiful girl is Katie Finn and is a sweetheart. She is a little shy at first but loving after she gets to know you and loves to be petted. Kate Finn is good with other cats. She has been spayed and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Hwy. 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.