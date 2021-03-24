Meet Bear and Music!
Bear and Music are a bonded pair. Bear is a 2-year-old Australian shepherd mix, and Music is a 3-year-old Weimaraner mix. They are both very shy and will need an experienced adopter who is willing to come to the shelter numerous times to interact with them. Bear loves to be brushed and loves to run. Music is more reserved. A fenced-in yard is required. Both are up to date on shots and have been neutered and spayed. Bear and Music both were outside dogs, but they don’t mess in their kennels at the shelter. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.