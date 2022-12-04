Meet Emily! Emily was picked up as a stray. She is about 1 year old and is an Australian cattle dog, blue heeler, border collie mix. She is high energy. She loves attention and will sit for treats. She is a little aggressive with food and will need to be tested if you have other dogs, cats or kids. Emily has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment.
Meet Sabor! Sabor is a 10-month-old, male, domestic short-haired cat. Sabor came in as a stray and is one of the many kittens currently available for adoption. Sabor presently lives in our cat colony and is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
