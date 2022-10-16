Izzy is a 6-year-old, female, bully mix. Izzy has an all brown coat with brown eyes. She is already spayed and is one of the many available dogs in our dog kennel. She is available now for adoption. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Selina is a very independent girl who likes to do things on her terms. She is a 5-year-old beautiful tabby with gorgeous green eyes. It might take her awhile to get to know you, but once she does she loves to sit in the window and watch the world and be petted. Selina has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Meet Selina!
