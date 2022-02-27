Meet Susie Bell!
This cute face belongs to Susie Bell. She is a bit scared in our community cat room with all the cats around. But she loves human attention and being held. If you sit down, she might climb on your lap and sleep there. She is a very sweet cat. Susie Bell will probably be okay with another cat or two as long as they give her space. She has been spayed and is up to date on vaccinations. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.