Wendy is a 3-year-old, female, domestic short-haired cat. Wendy is an all-black cat with golden yellow eyes. Wendy was brought to us as an owner-surrender and is one of the many available cats in our cat colony. She is available now for adoption. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets, visit https:// petworkstn.com.
Meet Acea!
Acea is a little over a year old and is such a handsome boy. He has made huge progress since he entered the rescue! Acea came in extremely scared, hissing and always hiding in a box. Now he is still a shy boy, but he will let you pet him and enjoys chin rubs. Acea loves hanging out in the window, chasing feather toys, loves wet food, is good with other cats, litter trained, has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.