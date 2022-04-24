Meet Scrappy!
Scrappy is an active 1-year-old, male, hound mix. Scrappy has a black-and-white coat, with a brown face and ears. Scrappy lives in a dog kennel and is eagerly awaiting his new home. He is available now for adoption and ready for you to take him home. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.