Meet Roxy!
Roxy is a 2-year-old beauty with a shiny black coat. She’s a Rottweiler/Lab mix and is playful, friendly and well-behaved. Roxy had been an outdoor dog, but here at the shelter she won’t mess in her kennel. She would prefer to be an only animal. Roxy is up to date on shots and has been spayed. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Hwy. 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.