Meet BB!
BB is a 1-year-old, male, bully mix. BB came in as a stray and is looking for a pet parent who will be patient with his nervousness. He is sweet and affectionate but needs to get to know you first. Your love will help him thrive. BB is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.