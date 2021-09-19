Meet MooAnn!
MooAnn is a sweet, lovable and affectionate little cat. And she has the longest whiskers! She loves to show affection by either getting up on your shoulders, rubbing up against your legs, or giving your face loving. Some cats are not big fans of her because she likes to be in everyone’s face, but she still tries to be friends, despite the hissing from others. MooAnn has been spayed and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.