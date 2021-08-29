Meet Leo!
Hi, my name is Leo. Don’t be scared of me just because I’m a pit bull. A lot of times, I and my pit kennel mates get overlooked because of our breed, but I’m a good dog and would love to have a new home. Sorry, but I don’t like cats, and I’d really like to be your only animal so I can have you all to myself! I’m very trainable, and I take treats gently from your fingers. I’ve been neutered, and my shots are up to date. I can jump pretty high, so I will need at least a 6-foot fence. Come by and let me show you that I’m a good boy. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment.