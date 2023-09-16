Gemma is a beautiful German/Anatolian shepherd. She is used to spending most of her time outdoors and gets stressed if left indoors alone. Gemma doesn’t like cats but gets along with other dogs. Gemma’s adoption fee is half off during September. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Gemma is a beautiful German/Anatolian shepherd. She is used to spending most of her time outdoors and gets stressed if left indoors alone. Gemma doesn’t like cats but gets along with other dogs. Gemma’s adoption fee is half off during September. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Meet Lemon!
Lemon is a 1-year-old sweet boy who demands your attention. He has a lot of energy, so he will need a lot of toys. Lemon likes other cats and gets along with some dogs. He may do well with children over 12 years old. His adoption fee is half off in September. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Meet Fuji!
Fuji is a male bull terrier mix. He is 3 years old and is available for adoption now. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Dexter!
Dexter is an adult, male, domestic short-haired cat. His vaccinations are up to date, and he has been neutered. The Wash-ington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.