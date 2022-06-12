Meet Chase and Lexi!
Chase and Lexi were surrendered together due to their mom going through a major illness/treatment. We would love to see them adopted and stay together. Chase is a 4-year-old Plott hound with a beautiful brindle coat and a salt/pepper face. Lexi is a 4-year-old Jack Russell mix. Both love people, have moderate energy, are good with kids age 7 and up, leash and house trained, neutered/spayed and current on vaccinations. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com.