Meet Miss Kitty!
Miss Kitty is a beautiful, affectionate and sweet 2-year-old. Miss Kitty came in as a stray, but so loves attention and at the same time doesn’t want to be held. Miss Kitty has been spayed and is up to date on shots. She is very photogenic. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.