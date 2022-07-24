Artoo is a big, handsome, 2½-year-old, solid black kitty with beautiful green eyes. He is full of love and purrs. He has the best time chasing a laser and running with other cats in our community room. And yeah, he might enjoy food, too. With humans he might be shy at first, however he warms up to people he knows a bit more. Artoo came to the Bridge Home very young and perhaps being a shy black kitty made him stay unnoticed for adopters. Will you show him what is it like to have a family? Artoo has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and is microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Call 423-239-5237.
Artoo is a big, handsome, 2½-year-old, solid black kitty with beautiful green eyes. He is full of love and purrs. He has the best time chasing a laser and running with other cats in our community room. And yeah, he might enjoy food, too. With humans he might be shy at first, however he warms up to people he knows a bit more. Artoo came to the Bridge Home very young and perhaps being a shy black kitty made him stay unnoticed for adopters. Will you show him what is it like to have a family? Artoo has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and is microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Boomer!
Boomer is a 1-year-old, male, American bulldog mix. Boomer is very friendly and will make a loyal watchdog. Boomer came in as a stray and currently lives in our dog kennel. He is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.